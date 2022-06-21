LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The victim of a fatality car crash last weekend in Lawrence has been identified by law enforcement.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, Michael Travis Gibbons, 33, of Lawrence, died in a car crash on Sunday, June 19. What happened leading up to the crash is still under investigation.

LKPD officers responded to a single vehicle collision at the intersection of 31st Street and Atchison Avenue at 2:15 a.m. on June 19. Officers who arrived at the scene found Gibbons had crashed into a light pole on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The car Gibbons was in had taken heavy damage and power lines were knocked down as a result of the crash. Both officers and paramedics tried to help Gibbons but he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.