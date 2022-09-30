LAWRENCE, Kan. – A 34-year-old Lawrence, Kansas man was found guilty by a jury Friday regarding an incident in October 2021 in which he followed a person home and assaulted them.

Lee Andrew Mitchell Pennington was found guilty of felony aggravated burglary, felony aggravated assault and stalking, according to Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez.

Charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in the early morning hours on October 30, 2021, in which Pennington followed the victim home and then, while wearing a surgical mask, entered the victim’s home near 14th Street and Kentucky Street and assaulted the sleeping victim before fleeing.

Police used nearby security camera footage, DNA evidence and geo-fencing data to identify Pennington, who was not known to the victim, as the suspect in the case.

The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Sentencing is set for November 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Bond was revoked for Pennington, who will remain in the Douglas County jail.