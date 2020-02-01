Lawrence man tested for coronavirus now home from the hospital

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A man in Lawrence was tested for the coronavirus this week, but he’s now home from the hospital, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

He returned from Wuhan City, China within the last two weeks, so was tested for the virus when he became symptomatic. His test results are not back yet, but he was discharged from the Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

U.S. health officials warned people not to travel to China at all right now and the KDHE said it is important to keep the public informed and educated on this new virus.