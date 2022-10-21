LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Lawrence man is $75,000 richer after cashing in on a second chance.

The Kansas Lottery said David Garza won the Grand Prize in the Cosmic Cash second-chance drawing. The lottery held the drawing at its Topeka headquarters.

Garza said he’s still in shock over his luck. He told the lottery that he’s not sure what he plans to do with his winnings, but said he will take a trip somewhere to celebrate.

A total of 230,632 players from across the state of Kansas entered their non-winning Cosmic Cash instant scratchers for the chance to win. Ten finalists were selected.

While Garza won the big prize, all of the finalists left the drawing with extra cash in their pockets.

The Kansas Lottery released the complete list of winners and their prize amounts: