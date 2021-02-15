Lawrence men identified as victims of deadly weekend shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Three Lawrence men are the victims of a weekend shooting that left two of them dead, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramon V. Muhammad, 51, and Austin J. Crystal, 31, both from Lawrence, died from gunshot wounds. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Muhammad died Saturday at the scene of the shooting, while Crystal died overnight from his injuries in the hospital. Another Lawrence man hit in the shooting survived and is in stable condition at an area hospital.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public related to this shooting at this time, but there is still an active investigation.