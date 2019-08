LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Lawrence woman died Tuesday night after a pickup truck hit the moped she was riding.

Lawrence police responded to a reported crash around 10:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Haskell Ave. They found the 24-year-old female moped rider and tried to help until paramedics arrived. They were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead.

Emergency crews closed the area to traffic until about 5 a.m. Wednesday. Lawrence police said this is an ongoing investigation.