LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Watkins Museum of History’s new core exhibit will officially debut on Saturday and Sunday.

After eight years of researching, design and installation, the new third floor exhibit opened this weekend. The museum timed the opening to coincide with the Downtown Lawrence Side Sale on Sept. 10.

The grand opening invites the public to tour artifacts, images and stories from Douglas County’s past. For many of the objects, this is their first time being displayed.

The exhibit will include:

Molding Minds, Making Memories: The Universities of Douglas County

Jayhawk Spirit: KU Basketball

Engines of Diversity: The Impact of the Railroads

The Power of Education: Public Schools

Big Ideas of the Prairie: Innovators and Entrepreneurs

Reel Lawrence: Our Town in the Movies

Changing Times: Living Lawrence History

The exhibit will also have video, audio recordings and engaging computer interactives.

The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The museum is always free to enter during the weekend.