The City of Lawrence has been named as one of the best small towns to retire in by HGTV. (Photo Courtesy/City of Lawrence)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A popular home improvement and real estate channel has named Lawrence as one of the best U.S. small towns to retire in.

Home & Garden Television (HGTV) has placed the City of Lawrence on a list as one of the top 20 best small towns to retire in. The list was made up of towns containing populations of up to 100,000 people that are often recognized for their low cost of living, affordable housing, public safety, good-quality healthcare and low tax rates.

Each town on the list was also examined for activities for local retirees such as outdoor recreation, historic places to visit, live music, cultural performances, sporting events and bike trails. These towns were also picked for their close proximity to universities, historic districts, coffee shops and restaurants.

Lawrence was named as the “quintessential” college town by HGTV due to the strong presence of arts, culture, sports and open, green spaces. Affordable home prices and zero estate taxes also make it a good place to retire, HGTV says.

The city is also well-known for being bike-friendly with miles of bike lanes and bike paths present in Lawrence. The local historic district also offers numerous coffee shops, boutiques, pubs and cafes. The Lawrence Farmer’s Market, open on Saturday mornings, brings locally roasted coffee and organic produce as well.

Other cities that made the list include:

Greenville, South Carolina

Iowa City, Iowa

Roanoke, Virginia

Carmel, Indiana

Franklin, Tennessee

Eagle, Idaho

Cedar Park, Texas

Liberty, Missouri

Catalina Foothills, Arizona

Charlottesville, Virginia

Bozeman, Montana

Burlington, Vermont

Easton, Maryland

Cheyenne, Wyoming

Morgantown, West Virginia

Richland, Washington

Portland, Maine

Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Fayetteville, Arkansas

To see the full story by HGTV, click here.

