LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An off-duty detective for the Lawrence Police Department was arrested on suspicions of impaired driving after a non-injury vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

The Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to the scene at 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, after the reporting party heard a crash outside her home. When she looked outside, she saw that her parked car had been struck and had obvious damage.

The responding officer recognized the driver as off-duty detective Adam Welch, who was driving a personal vehicle. When supervision was notified, they requested an on-duty Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper, but no one was available. Supervisors then called Douglas County Deputies to the scene.

Deputies found probable cause to arrest the detective and believed that he was operating the vehicle while impaired.

Welch was transported to the Douglas County Jail and booked. He was immediately placed on paid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation by the Office of Professional Accountability and the Chief of Police.

“I am personally saddened. Anyone who knows me knows I am openly emotional about the professionals in this department, the community we serve, and the law enforcement industry in general. It’s not good news. However, I have promised this community transparency, which is why I instructed the proactive release of this information. At the same time, I am again very proud of our responding officers and supervisors, who immediately recognized we should not be investigating this incident and called an outside agency. That is exactly how a situation like this should be handled. As an off-duty incident and employment matter, we will respect the individual’s privacy but understand the public’s interest and will release relevant information as decisions are made.” Chief Rich Lockhart

The LPD asks that all questions about the investigation be directed to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney for any information on charging.