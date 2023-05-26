LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Douglas County prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a homeless man accused of attacking a couple in downtown Lawrence.

The 34-year-old man is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property, according to the Douglas County Assistant District Attorney. He was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly attacking a couple in downtown Lawrence Wednesday night.

Lawrence police said a man and woman suffered head injuries in the attack. Video released by the police department shows them walking on a sidewalk when the suspect approached and began hitting them with his fists before fleeing the area.