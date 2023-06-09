DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – First responders are having some friendly competition for a good cause.

Lawrence and Douglas County first responders are taking part in some friendly competition by hosting an annual blood drive, American Red Cross Battle of the Badges, Thursday and Friday.

This contest has the Lawrence Kansas Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical going head-to-head to encourage the community to donate blood, according to an LKPD press release. This year, the LKPD reign victorious.

“For the first time in Battle of the Badges history, the trophy is now in the hands of LKPD,” the LKPD posted on its Facebook page. “As they say at the American Red Cross, ‘Together, we can save a life.’ Very true, but today all we have to say to Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is ‘Booyah!”

According to the LKPD press release, donors voted for their favorite first responder group. Whichever team has the most votes gets bragging rights and a trophy until next year’s battle.

First responders aren’t the only ones having fun; anyone who donates will receive a “Battle of the Badges” t-shirt and a $10 electronic gift card to a merchant of their choice, according to the LKPD press release. Donors will also be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a backyard theater package including a laser wireless projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless firepit, Adirondack chair set with four chairs and two tables and a movie night snack package.