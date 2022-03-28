LAWRENCE (KSNT) – When the University of Kansas defeated the Miami Hurricanes to advance to the Final Four, thousands gathered on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence to celebrate. The street was closed to traffic and police had just two pieces of advice for revelers, “Hey drivers, don’t try. Mass is closed,” and please stay on the ground.

(Courtesy Photo/Lawrence Police Department) “Our favorite photo at LKPD Command. — the crowd, earlier, at its largest and so far so good. Let’s keep the winning and safety streaks going Lawrence,” the police department said in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

At 3:59 p.m. on Sunday, the Lawrence Police Department tweeted to fans, “Whoever is climbing the traffic signal at 8th and Mass, your friends are on the ground. Please join them.”

From the police station, officers could watch the massive crowd celebrating on Mass., especially the person climbing the traffic light.

(Courtesy Photo/Lawrence Police Department)

By 5:17 p.m. revelers were encouraged to stay on the sidewalk and cars were allowed back on the street. “Keep Rock Chalking responsibly Lawrence,” the police department tweeted.