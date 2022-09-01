LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department responded to criticism from the Douglas County District Attorney after releasing a video of a suspect apprehension earlier this week.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez put out a statement on Aug. 31 regarding LKPD’s communication team sharing videos related to active investigations on social media and with media outlets. She says the videos are edited and not representative of entire incidents for which individuals may or may not be charged.

Laura McCabe, a Communications Manager with the Lawrence Police Department, released the following statement Thursday:

“Our team is committed to transparency as part of our ongoing efforts to build trust with our community. I am extremely proud of the professional men and women in our department who work hard to help keep us all safe and secure every day.”

DA Valdez had denounced references to those depicted in the video clips as “criminals” because they have not been convicted of any crimes. In many instances, the subjects have not been criminally charged prior to the social media posts.

On Aug. 29, the Lawrence Police Department did use the word “criminal” in a social media post.

DA Valdez says cases investigated by her office must avoid any possibility of being compromised so as to ensure due process and equal access to justice for all.