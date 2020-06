LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence police cleared several blocks on Massachusetts Street after a potential bomb threat Monday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., KSNT News learned a crockpot was left outside of U.S. Bank at 9th & Massachusetts.

This comes just hours after six people were arrested during a protest down the street.

Police called the bomb squad to investigate and determined the crockpot wasn’t a bomb. The scene was given the “all clear” around 7:45 p.m.

This is a developing story.