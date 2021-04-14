Lawrence police consider new investigation consultant role for lost pup after returning to rightful owner

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department returned a lost stuffed dog to its rightful kid owner Tuesday with the help of social media, according to a Facebook post.

“We are extremely happy to announce that thanks to social media, Magenta was reunited with her kid, Emma today. As a department though, we’re sad to see her go,” LPD wrote in a post. “Although her stay with us was brief, this celebrity sleuth won over even the staunchest of cops.”

LPD Officer Pence came in on his day off to make sure the pup was returned safely to the little girl and her friend Blue. The department is now considering inviting them back as investigation consultants.