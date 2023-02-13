LAWRENCE, Kan. — It’s time to have the talk, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The department is joining forces with the FBI, the Lawrence School District and the Douglas County District Attorney to discuss what it calls the “fentanyl crisis” in the community.

The group will hold a community forum on February 16, at the USD 497 Education Support Center. The building is located at 110 McDonald Drive in Lawrence. The forum will begin at 6 p.m.

Organizers plan to address the community about the dangers of fentanyl, the warning signs, and help available.

The Lawrence Police Department began warning residents last year about an increase in fentanyl in the community. Lawrence Police believe many people who’ve taken fentanyl don’t realize it. They believe they are taking a different drug and it ends up being laced with fentanyl.

The new director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the fentanyl issue is something the state must address.

Last week, Tony Mattivi said there were about “1,000 Narcan saves” last year in Kansas. Narcan, a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids, can be used to counter decreased breathing during an overdose.

Mattivi believes the drug will be a pivotal part of conversations to tackle fentanyl issues moving forward.