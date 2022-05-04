LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Police will be on high alert on Thursday in Lawrence as they conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, a specialized patrol will be on the lookout for motorists showing signs of driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic violations. Those who are stopped for violating traffic laws and who show signs of alcohol and/or drug consumption will have a sobriety test performed on them.

This patrol, funded by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation, will only operate in the city limits of Lawrence.