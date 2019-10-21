Lawrence police identify Sunday afternoon stabbing victim

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is dead after a stabbing in Lawrence Sunday afternoon.

Lawrence police identified the man as John M. Minoglio, 40, of Lawrence.

Around 5:00 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1900 block of Massachusetts Street for a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Minoglio suffering in the grass. Police immediately started performing CPR until emergency crews arrived to help, however, he did not survive.

Lawrence police said the stabbing was the result of a fight between Minoglio and another man, who was arrested on scene. LPD has not released the name of the suspect.