LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department investigated a bomb threat made to a local school Thursday.

The LKPD posted to social media that a bomb threat was made at the West Middle School. Police along with members of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms’ (ATF) Explosive Detection Unit swept through the building and found nothing.

A student has been connected to the incident and is being questioned by police at the Juvenile Detenton Center. All students at the school were taken to another facility during the investigation.