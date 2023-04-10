LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department responded to a deadly crash that is delaying traffic Monday morning.

The department posted on social media just after 8:15 a.m. warning drivers that the intersection of McDonald Drive and Rockledge Road was closed. Lawrence police said traffic to and from the I-70 202 exit will be impacted, and people should avoid the area.

The intersection is closed in all directions, according to the LPD. Officials did not indicate how many people died in the crash.

KSNT 27 News will update as more information becomes available.