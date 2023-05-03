LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police responded to Free State High School in Lawrence after a fight involving students, two adults, and a firearm.

Lawrence police say all students and staff at the high school are safe. Officers said a student reported a possible hand injury and the two adults are being questioned.

The incident happened after early dismissal Wednesday afternoon, according to the school district. The district said three students and two adults, who were not affiliated with the school, got into a physical altercation.

Witnesses told police that one of the adults had a weapon inside a vehicle before trying to leave the area.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to call dispatchers at 785-832-7509.

Detectives know people who have information about the fight took off before officers arrived. The officers say they need to know exactly what happened as the investigation into the incident continues.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it is released by police.