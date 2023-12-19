LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Kansas Police Department (LKPD) is asking for help locating a missing older adult on Tuesday.

At 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, the LKPD put out a press release regarding 73-year-old Lawrence resident Jerry Dean Adams. He was reported missing on Dec. 19 and hasn’t been seen since Dec. 11.

(Photo Courtesy/Lawrence Kansas Police Department)

(Photo Courtesy/Lawrence Kansas Police Department)

(Photo Courtesy/Lawrence Kansas Police Department)

The LKPD said Adams is believed to be driving a white 2002 Chevrolet full size van with Kansas tag 008MFS. It was last seen leaving Lawrence on Dec. 11 around 9:15 a.m. The LKPD said you should call 911 if you see Adams.

