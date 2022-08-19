LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department is searching for a suspect following a two-vehicle crash.

A photo of the damaged pole. (Photo Courtesy/Lawrence Police Department)

On Friday, Aug. 19, the LKPD reported that at 3:13 p.m. two cars were involved in a crash on 6th Street. Initially, the road was closed from Louisiana Street to Mississippi Street while emergency crews worked the scene. One of the vehicles involved in the crash also struck a nearby pole, snapping it in half, before driving away.

Police then reported that they were looking for the driver of the vehicle that fled the area. It was described as a white Chevy Tahoe SUV driven by a heavy set man with long black hair. The vehicle was also said to have heavy front-end damage.

As of 3:27 p.m., the LKPD located the vehicle in the 100 block of Maine Street. The suspect has yet to be found.