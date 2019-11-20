Lawrence police searching for missing elderly man

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas of Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide silver alert Tuesday night for a missing 90-year-old man.

Lawrence police said they are looking for 90-year-old James Lewis Larson. Larson is traveling from Iowa to Yuma, Arizona, and was last seen in Lawrence driving a maroon 2017 Ford Edge. The SUV has an Iowa license plate reading ASG 448.

Larson is around 6 feet tall and 220 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and wears glasses, according to Lawrence police.

People are asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at (785) 832-7509 if they see Larson.