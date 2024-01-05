LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Evergy is reporting a large power outage in a section of Lawrence on Friday as winter weather rolls through northeast Kansas.

Evergy’s online outage map shows around 2,700 customers are without power on Jan. 5. The outage was first reported at 1:22 p.m. and has an estimated repair time of 3 p.m. The cause is unidentified.

A handful of other power outages are being reported in Lawrence as well but these impact smaller areas. Each of the power outages are active in an area south of Western Hills and west of the University of Kansas campus.

To check out the Evergy outage map, click here.

