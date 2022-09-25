LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department was called to a disturbance after a man was found with a stab wound to his arm.

Officers arrived to the scene at 7th and Vermont around 6 p.m. Saturday. None of the individuals detained cooperated, including the victim, the LPD said.

Officers also arrested two men for other unrelated reasons and the victim was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.