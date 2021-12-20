Lawrence teacher receives recognition with $5,000 check, award

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Erin Campbell, surrounded by fellow educators from Free State High School. (Photo courtesy of Lawrence Schools Foundation)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A special education teacher in Lawrence was awarded the 2021 Dedication to Education Award and a $5,000 check on Tuesday afternoon.

Erin Campbell receives her check for $5,000. (Photo courtesy of Lawrence Schools Foundation)

Erin McDaneld-Campbell works at Free State High School in Lawrence, Kansas as a special education teacher. The award is meant to honor educators who support “Learning for all, whatever it takes” and recognizes a person’s work with challenged and/or disadvantaged students.

The award was created by community members who are the sons and daughters of a group of anonymous donors who initiated the Bobs Award for Teaching Excellence in 1997.

To learn about the Lawrence Schools Foundation or to make a donation to support Lawrence
Public Schools, visit www.LawrenceSchoolsFoundation.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm