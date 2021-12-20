Lawrence teacher receives recognition with $5,000 check, award

Erin Campbell, surrounded by fellow educators from Free State High School. (Photo courtesy of Lawrence Schools Foundation)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A special education teacher in Lawrence was awarded the 2021 Dedication to Education Award and a $5,000 check on Tuesday afternoon.

Erin Campbell receives her check for $5,000. (Photo courtesy of Lawrence Schools Foundation)

Erin McDaneld-Campbell works at Free State High School in Lawrence, Kansas as a special education teacher. The award is meant to honor educators who support “Learning for all, whatever it takes” and recognizes a person’s work with challenged and/or disadvantaged students.

The award was created by community members who are the sons and daughters of a group of anonymous donors who initiated the Bobs Award for Teaching Excellence in 1997.

To learn about the Lawrence Schools Foundation or to make a donation to support Lawrence

Public Schools, visit www.LawrenceSchoolsFoundation.org.