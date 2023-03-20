LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 17-year-old Lawrence teenager is charged with first-degree murder.

The Douglas County District Attorney charged the teenager Monday afternoon. The DA says she plans to prosecute the teenager as an adult.

The teenager is charged with shooting and killing 14-year-old Kamarjay Shaw Saturday afternoon.

Shaw’s father said Kamarjay attended Lawrence High School and played football there.

Lawrence police responded to a shooting around 5 p.m. Saturday near East 13th Street and Maple Lane.

Investigators said they believe Shaw and the accused 17-year-old shooter knew each other.

The 17-year-old is currently in custody. He is scheduled to be in juvenile court Tuesday afternoon.

FOX4 is not naming the suspect because he has not been certified as an adult.