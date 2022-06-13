LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence will receive a $150,000 grant to help their local arts and culture community recover from the pandemic.

The National Endowment for the Arts selected Lawrence to receive the American Rescue Plan grant which will help the city distribute $150,000 to eligible non-profit organizations. The NEA hopes the grant will help local arts and culture non-profits save jobs and fund operations and facilities.

“The NEA’s significant investment in local arts agencies, including the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission is a key element in helping the arts and culture sector recover and reopen, while ensuring that American Rescue Plan funding is distributed equitably,” said Ann Eilers, Acting Chair, NEA. “These grants recognize the vital role of local arts agencies and will allow them to help rebuild local economies and contribute to the well-being of our communities.”

The American Rescue Plan was signed by President Biden in 2021 to address the nation’s economic recovery from the pandemic. The American Rescue Plan allocated $135 million for the NEA to use towards revitalizing the art sector – part of which will now be used to help the Lawrence arts community.

“The City and the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission are very happy to receive this grant and provide subgrants to help support our local arts and culture organizations as they recover from the financial impact of the pandemic,” said Daniel Smith Chair of The Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission.

The City of Lawrence and the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission are working to develop a grant application program that the local arts and culture non-profits can apply to for a chance to receive some of the funds.