TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ideas, cultures and more will be exchanged in the big “City Swap” between Lawrence and Topeka later this year.

Both the Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP) and The Chamber, Lawrence, Kansas have announced the 2023 Topeka-Lawrence City Swap, according to India Yarborough with the GTP. Set to take place for two days from Oct. 12-13, this event is set to bring local business leaders, elected officials and community stakeholders together for a tour of each city.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Lawrence chamber for this exciting event,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “This City Swap is a unique opportunity for our two cities to come together, exchange ideas, and showcase the strengths and successes of each community. Our cities have a common economy, and our future will be stronger through collaboration and shared regional strategic goals.”

Opportunities for networking, listening to speakers and learning about upcoming developments in each community, according to Yarborough. The 2023 City Swap is a follow-up to a joint intercity visit that took place last year.

“This event will provide an excellent platform for the business leaders, elected officials, and community stakeholders from both cities to connect and collaborate,” said Bonnie Lowe, CEO of The Chamber, Lawrence, Kansas. “We believe this will lead to increased economic opportunities and a more dynamic partnership between our two communities.”

The first day of the event will take place in Topeka, then proceed to Lawrence, according to Yarborough. Both cities will feature tours, speakers and presentations highlighting their business communities and new developments.

The City Swap is open for all to participate, according to Yarborough. You can register and learn more about the City Swap by clicking here.