Lawrence & Topeka partner to encourage local travel

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership is working with Lawrence city officials to promote local travel and exploration of neighboring cities.

Both Topeka and Lawrence will hold events allowing neighboring city residents to come explore the area, visit businesses and travel locally.

Douglas County Days will be held in Topeka from July 25 to 26. At the event, there will be discounts and free admission to area attractions when a participant shows a Douglas County ID. Some of these include:

A discounted stay at the Cyrus and Hyatt hotels.

Free admission to the Topeka Zoo.

Drink and meal deals at local spots.

The reciprocal event, Shawnee County Days, will be held in Lawrence from Aug. 7 to 9 .

Visit the Travel Together website for more information on weekend events.