LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence has announced that its Winter Emergency Shelter will close on Tuesday, March 1 for the season.

The shelter, located at the Community Building at 115 W. 11th St., provides non-congregate overnight shelter when the overnight temperature is 35 degrees or below. Those who are currently using the shelter have been told that the shelter will be closing soon.

The shelter has recorded 2,100 unique stays by almost 200 different people since Nov. 1, 2021, varying nightly from a handful to more than 55 people. The shelter provides its patrons with a safe and secure night’s rest during the winter.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank all the volunteers that donated their time and those individuals and businesses that donated supplies for the Winter Emergency Shelter,” Mitch Young, park district supervisor and city houseless liaison, said. “We live in a community that not only says it cares but shows it through action.”

The shelter will open from 8 p.m. through to 7 a.m. the following morning for nights when the temperature dips below 35 degrees through March 1. For more information about the shelter, reach out to emergencyshelter@lawrenceks.org or call (785) 832-7958.