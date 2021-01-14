Lawrence woman hit, killed by train late Wednesday night

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence first responders declared one person dead after being hit by a train late Wednesday night.

Lawrence police arrived at 2nd St. and Indiana Street on the BNSF railway around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday after the railway called saying someone had been hit. Officers on scene found a woman in the area who appeared to have been hit by the train.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures but were unable to save the woman’s life. Police are still on scene investigating the death.

This is a developing story.