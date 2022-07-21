LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Lawrence police said they responded to reports of a car in the Kansas River this morning and arrived to find a woman who had been pulled from the water by a bystander.

The Lawrence Police Department said when officers arrived at the scene at the Kansas River Bridge around 9:30 a.m. on July 21, they found a distraught female who had been helped from the river by a bystander after her vehicle entered the body of water.

LKPD said the driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After a thorough search for the submerged vehicle, the Douglas County Underwater Search and Recovery Team removed the empty car and cleared the scene at about 1:00 p.m., according to LKPD.

No further details were given surrounding the circumstances of the crash.