Woman shot Topekans 7 different times with paintball gun, district attorney says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman has been named as the second suspect in a string of Topeka paintball shootings and now faces multiple charges, the Shawnee County district attorney said Thursday.

Rehna St. Leanne Guerra, found in Lawrence, faces seven counts of aggravated battery charges for seven different shootings, as well as two counts of aggravated endangering a child. All of the charges against Guerra are felonies.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said the paintball shootings Guerra was involved in hurt multiple people.

“The victims from the various incidents reported injuries ranging from mild bruising to an injury to one victim’s eye that will require multiple surgeries.” Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay

Kendall Young (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Topeka police also arrested Kendall M. Young, 26, of Topeka, and said he faces two charges of aggravated battery related the string of paintball shootings. Authorities found him in Lawrence Thursday and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Crime Stoppers offered a reward of $2,000 for help finding the paintball shooter as the incidents happened in June.

Through help from the community, TPD said it got photos of the car believed to be driving around and firing paintballs.

The car at the center of a string of paintball shootings, according to Topeka police. (Courtesy Photo/Topeka Police Department)

Kagay gave a list of different locations where the seven paintball shootings happened: