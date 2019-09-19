Lazy Toad shooting suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The man arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Lazy Toad bar now faces attempted first-degree murder charges.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Thursday that his office has filed attempted first-degree murder charges against Ty’Vaire Jaquan Henderson.

On August 17, Topeka Police found 30-year-old Jesse B. Green in the parking lot of The Lazy Toad suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he was also run over by a car.

Green was taken to the hospital and has since recovered from his injuries.

Henderson was arrested Friday, September 13 and is being held on a $1 million bond. His sentencing is set for September 26 at 1:00 p.m.