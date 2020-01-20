Leaders looking for feedback on new police-community relations initiative

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People in Topeka are invited to learn more about a new police-community relations initiative Monday night. The meeting will focus around a new “steering committee” that law enforcement officials hope will be a place for tough conversations.

This will be the first time organizers are getting community feedback on the new initiative.

Cain Davis, president of the Strategic Leadership Academy, says the new committee will focus on law enforcement matters, but they won’t be the only voice at the table.

“It’s going to be law enforcement, maybe a member of Black Lives Matter, a member of the NAACP, a citizen who is just interested in it,” said Davis.

Davis said the meeting Monday night will be a great chance for people to learn more and shape the conversation. Afterwards, he says they’ll have a better idea of what groups are interested and what groups they need to work towards developing.

The meeting will be Monday night and Tuesday January 28 at 6 pm in room 220 of the Petro Allied Health Center on the Washburn University campus.