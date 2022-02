TOPEKA (KSNT) – After 36 years serving the homeless in Topeka, the Topeka Rescue Mission announced on Wednesday that a news conference will be held for Barry Feaker to “share future plans for himself.”

The Topeka Rescue Mission, Topeka, Kansas

Feaker is the Executive Director at the Topeka Rescue Mission. He has been at the mission since 1986 according to his Linkedin profile.

The mission said it will announce an “exciting leadership transition.” The news conference will be held at 10 a.m., Feb. 18 at 601 N.W. Harrison.