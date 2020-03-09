League of Women Voters works to empower Shawnee County voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With election season in full swing, the League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County is working to inform and empower voters.

The organization has two main goals. One is to educate people about upcoming elections and the voting process. The other is to study and form positions on important issues.

The League of Women Voters also hosts a variety of events, from educational panels to voter registration drives.

“You need a participatory democracy,” said LWV President Leslie Prentice. “That’s what our democracy is all about and getting everyone to participate. We don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat. We want you to vote. In order for our country to work, we need everyone to vote and input.”

The League of Women Voters has chapters all over the country. Just last month, they celebrated their 100th anniversary.