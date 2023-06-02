SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – County officials say two local pools are set to reopen soon after delays brought about by leaks.

Last weekend, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation opened pools to the public, a yearly sign that summer has arrived. However, two pools were quickly closed after leaks were found. These were the Rossville Community Pool and the Midwest Health Aquatic Center.

Parks and Rec spokesman Mike McLaughlin said in a press release the Rossville Community Pool will reopen Friday, June 2. The Midwest Health Aquatic Center will reopen Saturday, June 3 but its bow tie wave pool will remain closed for further repairs.

Shawnee County pools opened Saturday, May 27. If you’re looking for a pool or splash pad to visit in Shawnee County, click here for more information.