TOPEKA (KSNT) – The best gardeners in the area are offering their services to keep your plants healthy.

Shawnee County Extension Master Gardeners are offering a sick plant clinic to share their expertise to keep your plants healthy and happy. Gardeners will be available at this walk-in clinic to help solve lawn or garden problems for free. Other gardening questions about fruits and vegetables, ornamental plants, insect or disease pests or house plants can be answered at the clinic, according to a press release.

“This is a rare opportunity to have some of K-State’s top faculty here to personally

answer your gardening questions,” Lane Wiens, Shawnee County Extension Horticulture Agent said.

Master gardeners will be inside the Fairlawn Plaza Mall Monday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.