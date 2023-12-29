MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University is offering locals a unique opportunity to take up a new hobby in 2024 with a class to teach you the ins and outs of brewing your own beer.

K-State is offering a Brewing and Fermentation Science course from Jan. 8-10 in 2024, according to the university’s website. This course applies mostly to those who are hobbyists, professional brewers or others who are curious about the process of brewing beer. The class will teach you the fundamentals of brewing science including the technology involved in the process, safety concerns and sensory analysis.

The course takes participants to the Manhattan Brewing Company where they can learn brewing tips from local experts. K-State faculty and other professional brewers will be on hand to take participants through the brewing process and learn the science behind the practice.

Those who sign up for the course will meet at the Manhattan Brewing Company’s Taproom and Brewery in Manhattan, according to K-State’s website. The class will teach you everything from the brewing process through to tasting the finished product. It will also include information on the basics of brewing, cellaring, packaging, raw ingredients, safety practices, beer styles and more.

The class is open only to those who are over the age of 21 and is limited to 20 participants. The course itself is $1,000 to participants. You can sign up by clicking here. To look over the course outline, click here.

