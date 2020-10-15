Learn to fly; Topeka’s Aviation Explorer Post 8 invites young people to join its ranks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Scouts with Aviation Explorer Post 8 in Topeka are taking to the sky learning aviation and leadership skills even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While the group wasn’t able to hold its typical open house recruitment event this year, they’re encouraging young aviation enthusiasts to join its ranks.

The group is a division of Boy Scouts of America and is open to boys and girls ages 14-21.

No BSA membership is required.



Starting in 1952, Aviation Explorer Post 8 is the oldest registered Exploring post in the United States. Scouts meet every Saturday morning.

They learn about careers in aviation, how to help maintain and repair aircraft and they’re able to work toward earning an FAA Private Pilot Certificate. The group owns two planes.



Braxton Gutschke, president, and Katie Golder, vice president, recently joined Erin La Row on FOX 43 AM Live to talk about their experience as an Explorer scout.

If you’re interested in joining or learning more, contact Aviation Explorer Post 8 or simply stop by hangar 15 around 8:30 a.m. on a Saturday morning.