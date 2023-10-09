TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three local organizations are coming together to ask Topekans to rethink the issue of poverty.

The Citizen Advisory Council (CAC), Northeast Kansas Community Action Program (NEK-CAP) and United Way are set to host a Poverty Simulation in late October. The simulation gives attendees “an unfiltered glimpse” into the struggles people face while surviving on limited resources, according to the United Way.

The Poverty Simulation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Beacon Event Center located at 420 SW Ninth Street in downtown Topeka. A free lunch will be provided to attendees.

Lunch – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Simulation – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Debriefing and close – 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers are currently looking for volunteers for the event, according to the CAC. You can learn more about the event, including how to participate, by clicking here. If you want to participate, you must sign up by Oct. 20.

For more information about the CAC, click here.