Learning continues over winter break at Kansas Children’s Discovery Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Students in Topeka may be on winter break, but that doesn’t mean the learning has to stop.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is hosting a series of Snow Science activities throughout the break.

One of those activities is creating snow slime with household products like conditioner and corn starch.

Director of Marketing and Development Laura Burton said it’s a fun way to keep kids learning.

“When they’re doing those things, they’re learning engineering, they’re learning science, they’re learning the scientific method,” said Burton. “They don’t realize all those things. They just think they’re playing and having fun, but they’re having a really awesome time while they’re doing it.”

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will also be open for extended hours over the break. For more information, click HERE.