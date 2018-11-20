Leavenworth County Commissioner resigns after ‘master race’ comments

The Leavenworth County Commissioner who made comments about “the master race,” in a board meeting has resigned Tuesday morning.

While addressing an African American woman giving a presentation during a Nov. 13 meeting, Louis Klemp made remarks that resulted in multiple state officials including Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer speaking out, calling them intolerant.

“I don’t want you to think I am picking on you,” Klemp said. “Because we are part of the master race, you have a gap in your teeth. We are of the master race, don’t you forget that.”

Klemp sent a letter to the Leavenworth County Clerk that announced his resignation effective as of 9 a.m., and expressed remorse over the “master race” comment, though he said it was a misunderstanding.

The letter read as follows:

Dear Ms. Klasinski: I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the Leavenworth County Board of Commissioners. My resignation is effective at 9:00 a.m. on November 20, 2018. It is with great sorrow that I am submitting this letter to the community that I love and have been a part of for more than 80 years. In order to maintain a focus and prioritize the needs of the county I have made a decision to resign. I regret my recent comment made during a Leavenworth County Commission Meeting and for the negative backlash to the community. My attempts at identifying a similarity (space between our teeth) with a presenter were well-meaning but misinterpreted by some and definitely not racially motivated. I have reached out to the presenter and extended my regret and support. I have appreciated the opportunity to be your Commissioner and look forward to progress in Leavenworth County. My best wishes to all for a thoughtful and loving Thanksgiving.

Klemp’s resignation was welcomed by his fellow commissioners. Leavenworth County Commissioner Doug Smith said “”it’s not acceptable. and I do not believe the term master race should ever be used. there’s a human race.”

‘”It’s not acceptable. and I do not believe the term master race should ever be used. there’s a human race,” said fellow commissioner Bob Holland.

Klemp was not elected commissioner. He was appointed by republican party committee members in his district to finish the term of former commissioner Clyde Graeber who resigned for health reasons.

A new commissioner has already been elected and will take Klemp’s seat in January.