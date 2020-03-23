Leavenworth VA Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KSNT) – On March 22, Leavenworth VA Medical Center leadership was notified of an employee who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The employee will follow instructions of medical providers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

After receiving this information of a confirmed positive result, the Medical Center is collaborating with the local health jurisdiction for monitoring. The risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low at this time.

The Leavenworth VA Medical Center continues to screen veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of the COVID-19 virus.

Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for the COVID-19 virus are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take every day preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Continue to practice social distancing protocol as recommended by the CDC.

• If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before

going to the facility.

For more information about the Coronavirus, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

To protect you, your family, and every Veteran, If you’re coming in for a health care visit, call us first at (785) 350-3111 ext. 54555 before your visit or send a secure message through My HealtheVet Secure Messaging—even if you have an appointment. You may be able to get diagnosed and receive care through VA telehealth without having to leave home. For those who have an appointment but perhaps feel well enough to delay the appointment and reschedule, we also ask you to call your team to do so. If you must visit, plan to arrive at least 20 minutes in advance of your appointment to allow additional time for any screening process and expect to answer simple screening questions.

For up to date public information please follow the Leavenworth VA Medical Center on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/LeavenworthVAMC/ and the Topeka VA Medical Center @ https://www.facebook.com/TopekaVAMC/

(Information supplied by VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System)