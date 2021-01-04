Lecompton Museum wraps up Christmas tree display

LECOMPTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The time has come to take down your Christmas tree, and Lecompton’s Territorial Capital Museum did the same, while also reminiscing on the joy it brought people.

The museum held the last day of their Christmas tree display for the season on Sunday. Paul Bahnmaier, president of the Lecompton Historical Society, said he is pleased with the number of visitors that got to see the display and is glad they were able to continue the tradition this year.

“Just a lot of unique Christmas past that people can come and remember what things were like when they were much younger,” Bahnmaier said.

The display began 17 years ago, after an individual donated Victorian Christmas trees and ornaments to the museum. Since then it has grown, with 110 Christmas tree’s being displayed this year, some almost 100 years old.

Despite the Christmas tree display ending, Bahnmaier encouraged people to come see all the other bits of history Lecompton has.