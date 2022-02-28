TOPEKA (KSNT) – Musician and songwriter Lee Greenwood is set to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta as part of his “40 Years of Hits” Tour on April 28, 2022.

Greenwood has a long history as a musician having started playing instruments like the piano and the saxophone at an early age. He continued to lay the foundation of his future musical career throughout high school, and skipped graduation in order to work at the Golden Hotel & Casino in Reno, Nev. with his own band, the “Apollos.”

Greenwood is responsible for numerous country hits like “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring On Her Finger Time of Her Hands” and “She’s Lying.” He has won multiple awards including Male Vocalist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music in 1983, two Male Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association in 1983 and 1984 and a Grammy for Top Male Vocal Performance in 1985 for his song “I.O.U.”

To learn more about Greenwood and his upcoming performances, go to his website here.