Legendary ‘Big Boy’ steam train to arrive in Topeka shortly after noon

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A historic steam engine will pay Topekans a visit Tuesday afternoon.

Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary. The train is coming from Perry to Topeka slightly behind schedule, and is projected to arrive at the Great Overland Station shortly after noon.

From the Great Overland Station, Big Boy will move to dock at the Union Pacific Railroad Topeka Yard at Northwest Norris and Clay Street. It will continue the next leg of its Kansas expedition Wednesday.