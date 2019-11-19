Legendary ‘Big Boy’ steam train to arrive in Topeka shortly after noon

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A historic steam engine will pay Topekans a visit Tuesday afternoon.
Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary. The train is coming from Perry to Topeka slightly behind schedule, and is projected to arrive at the Great Overland Station shortly after noon.
From the Great Overland Station, Big Boy will move to dock at the Union Pacific Railroad Topeka Yard at Northwest Norris and Clay Street. It will continue the next leg of its Kansas expedition Wednesday.
|November 20
|Topeka
NW Norris & Clay St.
|Depart
|8:00 a.m. CT
|Manhattan
S. Manhattan Ave. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|9:30 a.m. CT
10:15 a.m. CT
|Junction City
8th St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|11:00 a.m. CT
11:15 a.m. CT
|Abilene
201 NW 2nd St.
|Arrival
Depart
|12:15 p.m. CT
12:35 p.m. CT
|Salina
400 N. 13th St
|Arrival
|2:15 p.m. CT
|November 21
|Salina
400 N. 13th St
|Depart
|8:00 a.m. CT
|Ellsworth
Lincoln Ave. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|9:30 a.m. CT
10:15 a.m. CT
|Russell
Lincoln St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|Noon CT
12:15 p.m. CT
|Hays
E. 9th St. & Milner St.
|Arrival
|1:45 p.m. CT
|Friday, November 22
|Hays
E. 9th St. & Milner St.
|Depart
|8:00 a.m. CT
|Ellis
Washington St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|8:45 a.m. CT
9:00 a.m. CT
|Quinter
Long St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|10:30 a.m. CT
11:00 a.m. CT
|Oakley
E. Front St. & Center Ave.
|Arrival
Depart
|12:30 p.m. CT
1:00 p.m. CT
|Sharon Springs
N. Front St. & N. Boeke St.
|Arrival
|2:15 p.m. MT
|November 23
|Sharon Springs
N. Front St. & N. Boeke St.
|Depart
|8:00 a.m. MT