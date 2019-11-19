Live Now
Legendary ‘Big Boy’ steam train to arrive in Topeka shortly after noon

Local News

(KSNT Photo/Reina Garcia)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A historic steam engine will pay Topekans a visit Tuesday afternoon.

Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary. The train is coming from Perry to Topeka slightly behind schedule, and is projected to arrive at the Great Overland Station shortly after noon.

From the Great Overland Station, Big Boy will move to dock at the Union Pacific Railroad Topeka Yard at Northwest Norris and Clay Street. It will continue the next leg of its Kansas expedition Wednesday.

November 20
Topeka
NW Norris & Clay St.		Depart8:00 a.m. CT
Manhattan
S. Manhattan Ave. Crossing		Arrival
Depart		9:30 a.m. CT
10:15 a.m. CT
Junction City
8th St. Crossing		Arrival
Depart		11:00 a.m. CT
11:15 a.m. CT
Abilene
201 NW 2nd St.		Arrival
Depart		12:15 p.m. CT
12:35 p.m. CT
Salina
400 N. 13th St		Arrival2:15 p.m. CT
November 21
Salina
400 N. 13th St		Depart8:00 a.m. CT
Ellsworth
Lincoln Ave. Crossing		Arrival
Depart		9:30 a.m. CT
10:15 a.m. CT
Russell
Lincoln St. Crossing		Arrival
Depart		Noon CT
12:15 p.m. CT
Hays
E. 9th St. & Milner St.		Arrival1:45 p.m. CT
Friday, November 22
Hays
E. 9th St. & Milner St.		Depart8:00 a.m. CT
Ellis
Washington St. Crossing		Arrival
Depart		8:45 a.m. CT
9:00 a.m. CT
Quinter
Long St. Crossing		Arrival
Depart		10:30 a.m. CT
11:00 a.m. CT
Oakley
E. Front St. & Center Ave.		Arrival
Depart		12:30 p.m. CT
1:00 p.m. CT
Sharon Springs
N. Front St. & N. Boeke St.		Arrival2:15 p.m. MT
November 23
Sharon Springs
N. Front St. & N. Boeke St.		Depart8:00 a.m. MT

